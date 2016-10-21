Crime

October 21, 2016 1:48 PM

Kuna police look for bank robbery suspect who wielded machete

By Erin Fenner

efenner@idahostatesman.com

Kuna Police Department officers are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a U.S. Bank with a machete Friday, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office tweet.

The report came in at about 1:10 p.m. and officers responded to the bank on West 3rd Street. The suspect is only described as a man with a machete.

Kuna School District staff confirmed all Kuna schools are in lockdown Friday afternoon as authorities seek the suspect.

This is the second regional machete robbery case this week. On Monday a Nyssa, Oregon man was accused of robbing a bakery while wielding a machete.

Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner

