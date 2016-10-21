Nampa man admits to pulling trigger in June murder

A Nampa man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Oct. 7 for the June 22 shooting death of Ricardo O. Keith, according to court documents.
Jesus “AJ” Avila Jr., 31, was said to have shot Keith while the 25-year-old man drove along the 600 block of East Florida Avenue near Ivy Street around 5:05 p.m. Keith was an Alabama man who had lived in Boise when he was a teenager.
Avila — who was driving — got out of his vehicle, approached Keith, shot the man once, and then fled in his vehicle. Avila’s vehicle was found later along the 1500 block of Garland Street, according to police.
Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Office were able to find out where Avila was hiding and arrested him on June 30, according to NPD.
Avila is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 15, according to court documents.
