Boise man accused of enticing underage girl over the Internet

A Boise man was arrested Tuesday and charged with enticement after a investigation brought forward evidence he was luring a girl to meet him and have sex, according to an Idaho Attorney General press release.
Jason Douglas West, 44, is accused of communicating over the Internet to meet up with a 15-year-old after school. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location, officers approached him and took him into custody, according to the release.
West is facing one felony count of enticing a child. This is an ongoing investigation, so anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 208-334-4527.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments