Boise man gets 8 years in federal prison for meth, gun charges

Jeffery Anthony Arguello, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 9 years for drug possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Idaho’s U.S. Attorney Wendy J. Olson reported.
Arguello pleaded guilty to the charges in August, admitting that he knowingly possessed 61 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to another person, according to a U.S. attorney news release. Investigators found a 16 gauge shotgun in Arguello’s bedroom closet and a loaded .40 caliber pistol under his pillow, according to the news release. He was barred from owning firearms because of a previous felony conviction for providing false information in acquisition of a firearm.
The case was investigated by the Boise Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Meridian Police Department.
