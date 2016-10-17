Boise woman charged with trafficking meth

A Boise woman was arrested after police found baggies of methamphetamine in her vehicle Sunday morning, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
BPD officers pulled over a vehicle near Chinden Boulevard and 39th Street around 2:10 a.m. Sunday because the vehicle wasn’t staying within its lane. Officers had a narcotics detection dog that sniffed out a number of bags of presumed meth. Officers found about 4 grams of the illegal substance, according to the release.
The meth reportedly belonged to the passenger in the vehicle, Melissa A. Foldesi, 48, of Boise. She was arrested and charged with one felony count of drug trafficking.
Foldesi’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.
