21-year-old arrested, accused in Nyssa bakery robbery

A Nyssa, Oregon man was arrested and accused of wielding a machete to rob an undisclosed amount of cash from a bakery, according to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe.
Thomas Rupe, 21, was charged with two first degree counts: robbery and burglary.
Rupe reportedly went into a Nyssa bakery, Rodriguez Bakery on 1770 North 3rd Street, at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday. First he held up a club, then a machete, before taking the cash and leaving, Wolfe said.
“They had a surveillance camera running, which was very helpful in the arrest even though this guy had a mask on and gloves,” Wolfe said.
Deputies went door-to-door gathering information in the town, and then identified Rupe as the suspect. They arrested him after a traffic stop Monday morning, Wolfe said.
Rupe is scheduled for his first court appearance Monday, Wolfe said.
