Teen burglar accused of stabbing at Boise store

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault at a business near the intersection of Vista and Rose Hill about 7 a.m. Friday, Boise police report.
When officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress and fight, they found two adults detaining the teen behind the store, police said. Evidence gathered on scene indicates the teen broke into the store and set off an alarm. Two employees responded to the alarm, and came across the teen as he attempted to flee out a back door, police said.
A struggle broke out, and the teen allegedly stabbed one of the employees with a knife. The man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, and the teen was arrested and taken to the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.
