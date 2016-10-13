Boise drug dealer, gang member gets nearly 9 years in federal prison

Quentin Craig Padilla, 32, of Boise, was sentenced Wednesday to 105 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine.
On April 7, 2015, Padilla sold 31.9 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Three days later, Padilla was involved in a high speed chase with Boise police officers at speeds estimated at over 100 miles per hour after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Shortly after officers ended the pursuit, members of the public began contacting the police about abandoned firearms and ammunition around the community and in the vicinity of where Padilla had been driving. Several firearms including an AK-47 were recovered, U.S. Attorney Wendy J. Olson said in a news release.
Padilla is a member of the South Side Clica gang and associated with other Sureno gangs including Brown Magic Clica, East Side Locos and Southside 13.
A federal grand jury indicted Padilla on January 12; he pleaded guilty on July 6.
Padilla is currently incarcerated at Idaho Department of Correction maximum security prison where he is serving six sentences for aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, eluding officers, and unlawfully possessing a weapon. His state sentence ends in 2038.
Padilla’s federal sentence will run concurrent with his state sentence.
