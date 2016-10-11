Boise man pleads guilty in stabbing murder

Michael Ryan Downs, 25, of Boise, pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing and killing his friend with an 8-inch kitchen knife Jan. 5, according to court documents.
Downs was initially arrested and charged with aggravated battery, but the charges changed after the victim died in late March. Downs had been released from a mental health facility before the stabbing and had reportedly been taking drugs, according to the prosecutor.
The stabbing reportedly took place around 5 a.m. in a Foothills home owned by Downs’ parents near Windsong Drive and Toluka Way.
