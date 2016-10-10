Third member of Boise heroin ring pleads guilty

0:54 Craig Hanson on inmate tent facility Pause

0:49 Here's what officers saw during active-shooter training at a Meridian school

1:18 Dashcam video shows fatal North Idaho police shooting

1:17 Boise couple baffled why someone would steal their cat

0:57 Investigators piece together scene of officer-involved shooting in Garden City

0:55 Boisean accused in Table Rock fire says he's innocent

0:57 Stolen truck pulled from Lucky Peak

2:14 Daughter of Joel Eggers talks about dad, driver accused in fatal crash

1:15 Body cam captures shooting of Homedale man

1:40 Meridian's Matthew Townsend explains why he records police