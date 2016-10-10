Third member of Boise heroin ring pleads guilty

Caven H. King, 30, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of felony heroin trafficking, during an appearance in Ada County District Court.
In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop a conspiracy charge, four other trafficking charges and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
King faces at least 10 years in prison and up to life when he’s sentenced Nov. 30.
Back in March, police searched a home near the intersection of South Orchard and West Kootenai streets. Officers seized more than 43 grams of heroin and more than two grams of methamphetamine.
The search followed a two-month investigation by the Boise Area Narcotics and Drug Interdiction Team.
Last month, co-defendant Audri E. Perkins, 28, also known as Audri Foster, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking. She faces the same sentence as King.
Five additional trafficking counts and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance against Perkins were dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea.
The third member of the group, Tyler C. Knarr, 29, faces a minimum of 6 years in prison and up to life.
He also pleaded guilty to a trafficking charge, after police found heroin hidden underneath a sink. Because the amount of heroin was a smaller amount than what King and Perkins sold, it brings a shorter minimum sentence.
That minimum sentence was 3 years, but will be doubled because of a 2013 conviction for trafficking in heroin.
Perkins and Knarr are scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9.
All three defendants remain in the Ada County Jail.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
Comments