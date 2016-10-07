Boise man arrested in Thursday night stabbing

For at least the fourth time in his life and the third time since 2007, 51-year-old Humberto Perez is charged with aggravated battery, a crime that carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.
Boise police officers booked Perez in the Ada County Jail late Thursday night, several hours after Meridian police officers found a man with apparent non-life-threatening stab wounds at the Walgreens on Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road, according to a Boise Police Department news release.
Officers determined that the stabbing occurred at a home in Boise near the corner of North Wildwood Way and Fairview Avenue. Police say Perez and the victim got into an argument there just before 7 p.m. Perez then reportedly attacked the other man, punching him in the face and stabbing him several times in the torso.
Police say they have evidence that Perez then drove the man to the Walgreens, let him out of his vehicle, then returned to the house on Fairview.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for further details as they are confirmed.
