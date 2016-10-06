[Breaking news] Stabbing reported in Meridian

Meridian police are investigating a stabbing that was reported after the victim went to the Walgreens store on West Cherry Lane Thursday evening, Ada County dispatch reports.
The stabbing did not happen at that location, and investigators are trying to determine what happened, and where, a dispatch supervsor said. The call came in at 7:09 p.m.
Information about the victim and the injuries was not immediately available, but the dispatcher said there is no indication that people in the Cherry Lane area are in any danger.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
Comments