Boise man accused of abusing 1-year-old boy

Ada County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Lee Dougal, 36, at his Boise home Thursday on a felony charge of injury to child.
The arrest came after investigators found extensive bruising on the head, face, neck and back of his 1-year-old stepson last month, according to a sheriff's news release. Deputies declared the baby to be in imminent danger on Sept. 13, the day after he was taken to the hospital to have the bruises checked out. He has been with a foster family since that day, the sheriff's office reports.
Detectives developed evidence of a pattern of abuse by Dougal over the past several months, the sheriff's office reports. Ada County prosecutors issued the arrest warrant Wednesday.
Dougal is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Ada County Jail. He is set to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.
The crime of felony injury to child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
