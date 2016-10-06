Kieran Donahue on moving inmates from the tent

A man died after an officer-involved shooting with Garden City and Boise police Monday morning at the Garden City Police Department office. Investigators were on the scene until after 10 a.m. The man is known to Garden City Police, according to Chief Rick Allen. He’s a felon out on parole (grand theft), Allen said. An autopsy is being done at the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The man’s name will be released soon after that’s complete.
Taylor Kemp, 19, was cited with a fireworks violation relating to the Table Rock Fire, which consumed at least 2,500 acres, threatened dozens of homes and blackened a well-known Boise Foothills landmark in late June 2016. Kemp denies having anything to do with starting the fire and says he was pressured into confessing.
The owner of a 2003 Toyota Tacoma reported it stolen Thursday morning, and a couple hours later, the pickup was found half-submerged in Lucky Peak Lake with no one inside and no sign of whoever stole it.
Homedale Police Department Officer Chris Steed and Owyhee County Sheriff's Deputy Terry McGrew on Dec. 26 responded to a house in Homedale where 38-year-old Gilbert Heredia refused commands to put down a handgun and fired a shot. Steed shot four times and McGrew five times, investigators said. Heredia was hit six times and was taken to a hospital, where he died on Jan.1. This is the video taken from Steed’s body cam.
The IDAPI program is a partnership between the Idaho Humane Society and local prisons. Shelter dogs get a new chance of finding a home after spending eight weeks receiving training from inmates. Dogs live with inmates 24 hours a day and learn an array of skills. In this video, inmates share their thoughts about the program in September 2015.
Idaho State Police chased a pickup truck driven by Jose Manuel Sanchez down Interstate 84 in April 2015. The truck crashed in Elmore County. Sanchez was charged with three felonies and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Jason Henley, a passing motorist from Clinton County, Ohio, was honored by ISP for helping take into Sanchez into custody.