Crime
Here's what officers saw during active-shooter training at a Meridian school
Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies took part in active-shooter training Thursday at Sawtooth Middle School in Meridian. The life-like drill gave Meridian Police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the Meridian Fire Department and paramedics a chance to practice their responses and hone their communication in case of a real crisis. This body camera footage, provided by Meridian Police, is a glimpse at what one officer saw during the training.Provided by the Meridian Police Department