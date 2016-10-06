Boise man may have been prowler caught on camera in Meridian, police say

Police say a Boise man arrested Saturday for past failures to appear in court may also be the one caught recently on home security cameras in Meridian, wandering through two neighborhoods and opening gates into people’s yards.
Christian Carpenter, 21, remained in the Ada County Jail Thursday, the day Meridian police sent out a statement announcing the arrest.
For now, Carpenter is charged only with two counts of failure to appear, each a felony. But police say they may try to charge him with trespassing, grand theft and fradulent use of a financial transaction card, implying some part of his activity went beyond just walking into backyards.
Carpenter has an extensive court history in Ada County. At least one of the warrants for failure to appear seems to stem from a burglary and grand theft case where he was routed into the county’s drug court.
Media reports late last month about the camera footage from the Tuscany and Bear Creek subdivisions helped produce tips that identified Carpenter, police say.
