35 felony poaching charges filed against 7 Canyon County residents

Thirty-five felony wildlife charges involving conspiracy to unlawfully possess big game animals have been filed against seven people for their roles in a 2015 Adams County poaching case. The charges come after months of investigative work by Idaho Fish and Game officers with help from the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office.
Four others face misdemeanor wildlife charges for their roles in the case, but authorities did not provide details on those four Thursday.
The investigation began in the fall of 2015 when Fish and Game officers discovered the remains of a bull elk killed before the legal hunting season opened in unit 22 west of McCall. By the time the investigation concluded, officers had discovered at least four more illegally-taken bull elk and at least one mule deer.
On Oct. 4, 2016, officers arrested Shannan Norris, 44, of Caldwell; Adam Norris, 27, of Nampa; and Casey Dutton, 22, of Caldwell. The three were booked into the Canyon County Jail on numerous felony charges.
Other named defendants facing felony charges include Bob Norris, 60, Trey Painter, 22, and Chad Painter, 43, all of Caldwell and Roger Brutsman, 47, of Wilder.
Each felony charge carries potential prison time of up to five years and/or fines up to $50,000. A lifetime hunting and fishing license revocation may also be included in felony sentencing at the judge’s discretion. Each misdemeanor charge carries potential jail time of six months and fines up to $1,000. A one- to three-year hunting and fishing license revocation may also be included in misdemeanor sentencing at the judge’s discretion.
Comments