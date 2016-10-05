Suspect in fatal Boise hit-and-run arrested in Arizona

La Porsha Merritt is suspected of running over an acquaintance in the parking lot of a Vista Avenue hotel about 4 a.m. May 15, then driving away, Boise police said.
The victim, 28-year-old Pascal Baredetse of Boise, died later that day, and Boise police and other agencies have been looking for the suspected driver ever since, police. Merritt was arrested Tuesday by Scottsdale police on four charges including aggravated assault, according to a Wednesday news release. She also is being held on a $500,000 Idaho warrant for voluntary manslaughter.
Witnesses to the hit-and-run told police three people ran out of the hotel to the car while a man chased them and pounded on the car windows before the car hit him. Merritt was later identified as the alleged driver of the car, and police said all three occupants of the car immediately fled Idaho. Boise detectives interviewed Merritt and the others by phone and went to California in July, but were unable to find and arrest Merritt until she was located this week in Arizona, police said.
Boise police aim to extradite Merritt back to Idaho, but no time frame for her return has been determined, police said.
