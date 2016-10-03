Boise officers dragged trying to stop 4 suspects fleeing in car

A latenight 911 call about someone being harassed by four people, including one with a gun, ended with four arrests last Friday, according to a release from Boise police.
Officers were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. to a house near the intersection of South Division Avenue and West Hale Street.
As they arrived at the scene, police saw four people get into a vehicle to leave. They attempted to stop the group, but the driver — later identified as Boisean Francisco Lopez, 43 — refused to keep his hands in view and exit the vehicle, police said.
Lopez physically fought police attempts to pull him out of the car. He attempted to drive the car away, dragging two officers, police said. He slammed into a police cruiser, and an officer was able to pull the keys out of the vehicle ingnition.
Lopez attempted to pull a handgun out of a front pocket in his shorts during his struggle with the officers, Boise police said. That gun was later found to have been stolen in Canyon County.
Michelle Churchman, a 30-year-old Boise woman, was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Police said she, too, tried to put the vehicle into drive.
During a search of the vehicle, police found drugs: 10 ounces of marijuana on the front passenger seat floorboard, 30 grams of methamphetamine in the trunk of the vehicle and an additional baggie containing white powder on a seat (tested presumptive positive for meth).
Lopez was booked into the Ada County Jail on two counts of felony assault or battery on an officer, felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony grand theft, felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Churchman was charged with felony possession with intention to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Two others in the vehicle were also arrested.
Aaron Owyhee, a 35-year-old Boise man, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
Fidel Molina, as 25-year-old Meridian man was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
No information was available late Monday on whether the officers suffered injuries when they were dragged by the vehicle.
