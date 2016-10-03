Cough syrup efforts land Chicago women in Ada County trouble

Two women from Chicago face felony charges of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and burglary, accused of using fake prescriptions to try to get codeine cough syrup at several Boise-area pharmacies last week, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office
Ada County detectives arrested 23-year-old Letitia M. Miller and 29-year-old Shateria S. Morse at a pharmacy Friday afternoon.
Detectives found numerous fake prescriptions — in several different names — in their rental car and gathered evidence placing them and their fake prescriptions at least three different pharmacies on Friday.
Detectives also arrested 46-year-old Jimmie Ray Hyde of Boise on a felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Investigators believe Miller and Morse met Hyde earlier in the day and arranged to have him collect prescriptions for them, the sheriff’s office reports. Detectives arrested Hyde inside a local pharmacy Friday afternoon while the two women waited in the parking lot.
Detectives believe Morse and Miller had just recently arrived in the Boise area were trying to get as many bottles of codeine cough syrup as possible so they could sell them out of state. The crime of obtaining a controlled substance by deception is punishable by up to four years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.
Deputies arrested a trio of Portland men in May in connection with a similar scam. All three eventually entered guilty pleas.
Comments