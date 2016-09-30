Kuna School District reviewing other hires after football coach arrested

The Kuna School District is conducting a review of all employees hired during a transition in its human resources staff after an assistant football coach was accused of possible possession of cocaine.
Robby Lee Washington coached for Kuna High School. He is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of paraphernalia with intent to use.
The substance is undergoing testing, but was a white powder presumed to be cocaine, said Capt. Brad Daniels of the Nampa Police Department.
Washington was previously arrested on controlled substance and paraphernalia charges in 2010 in Canyon County. Online court records indicate the charges were dismissed after Washington completed a stint in a drug court program.
In a Friday morning letter to parents and the community, Superintendent Wendy Johnson said Washington is no longer with the district and confirmed that all district employees have to undergo background checks.
“In reviewing the situation, I discovered that Mr. Washington was hired during a short transition in Human Resource and administrative personnel,” said Johnson in the letter. “Given this, the district will be completing a thorough review of all employees hired during that transition to ensure background checks were completed and will take appropriate action with any findings. In addition, we will be conducting a thorough review of our hiring practices to ensure that this situation does not happen again.”
The transition in question occurred between July 1 and Nov. 1 of 2015. Washington was hired July 12, 2015, said district spokesperson David Reinhart.
Even though Washington’s previous charges had been dismissed, those still would have been flagged in a background check, Reinhart said.
She asked anyone with concerns about past activities by Washington to call Kuna High School administrators, 208-955-0200, while noting that “at this point” she has no indication a larger problem exists.
“Our number one responsibility is to keep all the children under our care safe,” she wrote.
Washington also coached Optimist Football in Boise for three years and coached at Hillside Junior High for one year, according to the Kuna football team’s website. He played football at Boise State from 1987-89, according to the university’s record book.
