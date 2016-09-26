Investigators piece together scene of officer-involved shooting in Garden City

Anthony Firkins Jr. lost his job due to drug use. He quit counseling and taking his antidepressant. The Nampa police officers who collided with him early one morning in April 2013 didn’t know any of that — they only knew that a man driving recklessly led them on a 5-mile chase, crashed his pickup and then hid under a flatbed at a recycling business. Firkins, with a toxic amount of meth in his system, died shortly after police arrested him that morning. The officers were cleared in Firkins' death.