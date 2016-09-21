Boise police seek public’s help solving armed robbery

A man threatened a Boise Domino’s employees with a knife and demanded money before running off around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Boise Police Department.
Now BPD seeks the public’s help identifying that man.
The Domino’s involved is located near the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and West Pennsylvania Street. Boise police do not commonly name businesses targeted by thieves but the Statesman confirmed with a Domino’s employee that their restaurant had been robbed overnight.
Witnesses described the man as light-skinned, thin, around 5-foot-9 and between 150 and 175 pounds. He was said to be wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. Witnesses said his eyes were bloodshot, according to the press release.
If you have information about the robbery or suspect, call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. If you have information that leads to a felony arrest you could get a reward of up to $1,000, according to BPD.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
