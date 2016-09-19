Black eye, lacerations for Nampa officer attacked during traffic stop

A 37-year-old faces multiple charges after trying to gouge out the eye of a Nampa Police Deparmtent officer during a traffic stop, according to an NPD press release.
NPD officers stopped Lonnie C. Robinson, driving a 2008 red Nissan Titan, near the intersection of Northside Boulevard and North Broadmore Way around 9 a.m. Monday, NPD reported.
After the stop, Robinson hopped into his vehicle and put it in gear, attempting to flee, police said.
The two officers on scene tried to stop him and that’s when Robinson attempted to gouge out the eye of one of the officers, according to the release.
Officers managed to get control and took Robinson into custody. He’s charged with two counts of battery on a police officer, two counts of possession of stolen firearms, three counts of felony possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting and obstructing a police officer and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Robinson was treated at a local hospital for chest pain and small lacerations, but was released and booked into Canyon County jail. The police officer was treated for lacerations and he had bruising around his eye, face and head, according to the report.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments