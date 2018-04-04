Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
A Kuna engineer hopes to play the Game of Thrones with the names of these city streets

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

April 04, 2018 12:24 PM

The Treasure Valley is getting a subdivision that could put it on the map for fans of the “Game of Thrones” series, thanks to one residential engineer’s fandom-inspired street names.

As BoiseDev.com first reported on Monday, the Silver Trail subdivision in Kuna has already approved Baratheon Avenue and Rickon Street, named for a royal house and a prince, respectively. The story quickly caught the attention of Gizmodo.com’s io9 blog, which focuses on all things fantasy and sci-fi.

Both blogs traced the street names to Jennell Hall, of B&A Engineers.

“In this (subdivision) I’ve got Game of Thrones, Firefly, I’ve even thrown my son and my husband’s names in there,” Hall told io9. “Basically I’m like, ‘Okay I’m a geek, I have a lot of fandoms, (and) “Game of Thrones” is unique enough and big enough.’”

Unfortunately, many of Hall’s suggestions were already rejected by the Ada County Assessor’s Office due to their resemblance to other street names in the county, so fans of the series will have to say goodbye to their dreams of living on Lannister Way or Stark Street.

However, there’s hope for more GoT-inspired names to come, including roadways named after characters like Arya and Sansa Stark, House Greyjoy and Hodor.

Hall told io9 she’s not certain any of the names will come to fruition, nor is she confident the subdivision’s future residents will understand the nod to Westeros. But she’s hopeful at least a few of the new homeowners will get it.

“I am hoping to fill a subdivision with geeks,” Hall told io9.

Of course, Idaho isn’t the first place to pay homage to the popular series. The HBO show is filmed in Northern Ireland, where you can find all sorts of GoT locations around Belfast. And in 2017, a housing development in Australia sparked controversy thanks to its Game of Thrones references.

