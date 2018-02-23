Police arrest first of 2 suspects in Meridian armed robbery, gun theft

Meridian police have arrested a suspect and recovered all of the guns that were stolen in a burglary that turned into an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.
Photos of the suspect’s vehicle provided to police by a neighbor led to the arrest of Logan Glenn, a 27-year-old Nampa man.
Glenn is accused of breaking into a house and holding someone at gunpoint to steal nine weapons, including guns and bows. A second suspect will be charged soon in connection with the crime, police said.
Glenn was booked into the Canyon County Jail on charges of burglary, second-degree kidnapping and robbery.
Glenn was wanted on unrelated warrants. Police took him into custody as he left his house in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
They found in his possession: two handguns, two shotguns and three compound bows, all reportedly taken in the Tuesday burglary. Police also recovered two guns taken in the burglary at an unspecified location in Caldwell.
The incident occurred in the 300 block of East Gannet Drive. The victim came home to find two men breaking into a gun safe, and the burglars held the owner at gunpoint, according to police.
The victim called police as the suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge pickup, police said. They do not believe the burglary was random.
If convicted, Glenn faces one to 10 years in prison on the burglary charge; one to 25 years on the kidnapping charge; and five years to life on the robbery charge.
