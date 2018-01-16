One of the sample designs for homes at the proposed Brookway subdivision in Eagle.
One of the sample designs for homes at the proposed Brookway subdivision in Eagle.

These upscale homes on half-acre lots are planned for Eagle’s northwest side

By Sven Berg

January 16, 2018 11:58 AM

A Boise developer, Trilogy Idaho, is asking the city of Eagle to annex 61 acres on the west side of Lanewood Road, between Floating Feather and Beacon Light roads, and to approve its plan to build 105 homes there.

The development, called Brookway, would include 12.7 acres of open space incorporating pathways, landscape buffers and parks, according to documents filed with the city. That leaves about 47 acres for the buildable lots, or about one-half acre per lot.

It would be located north of the Lilac Springs subdivision.

It’s unclear when Trilogy hopes to break ground or how much the homes would sell for. Efforts to contact the developer’s representative Tuesday were not immediately successful.

The Planning and Zoning Commission planned a public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 16, on the proposal. Because Trilogy is requesting an annexation and rezoning, the City Council would have to make the final decision on the project.

Trilogy has been an active developer recently in the Treasure Valley. Other projects include a 154-townhome project on 17 acres in Northwest Boise.

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51

