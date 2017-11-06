Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car near Mountain View High School

One person was hospitalized Monday morning after reportedly being hit by a car near Mountain View High School, according to Ada County emergency dispatchers.
The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Locust Grove Road and East Mastiff Street, across from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries and the condition of the driver were not immediately clear.
Dispatchers were not able to confirm early Monday whether the person hit was a child or an adult, or whether the pedestrian had any affiliation with the school.
This is a breaking news report. We will update this story as we learn more.
Comments