DNA tests reveal suspect in fatal home invasion, fire was Nampa man

The identity of a gun-wielding man in a Sept. 28 home invasion and fire at a house near Meridian — which left three people dead — has been a mystery while DNA tests were done to identify a man’s body found at the scene.

That body has been identified as 35-year-old Pavel Florea, the Ada County coroner said in a release Monday. The case remains under investigation, and Florea’s cause and manner of death were not released.

Killed in the fire was 84-year-old Carmen Abbott. Her death, caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, was ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Abbott had been staying with her son, 55-year-old Scott McAlister. He also died as a result of the home invasion and fire, hours after he was transported to the University of Utah Burn Center, their family told the Statesman. His wife, Lily, was the sole survivor.

Sheriff Stephen Barlett said deputies who responded to a report of a prowler at the house fired at the armed man, who was banging on the front door of the house before gaining entry.

Within about 15 minutes, the house was on fire. Deputies helped Lily and Scott McAlister escape through a window.

More than $10,000, donated by 83 people, has been raised in a GoFundMe account for Lily McAlister that was set up online.