DNA tests reveal suspect in fatal home invasion, fire was Nampa man

More Videos

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire 2:16

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire

Pause
New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care 2:15

New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Mattison's leap, Cozart's pledge and other quotable player moments after Wyoming 18:16

Mattison's leap, Cozart's pledge and other quotable player moments after Wyoming

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site 1:00

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 0:57

Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing

Coin toss decides 5A SIC Pod B football championship 0:31

Coin toss decides 5A SIC Pod B football championship

  • Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire

    Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett discusses the details of an armed home invasion and fire in Meridian that left three people dead on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett discusses the details of an armed home invasion and fire in Meridian that left three people dead on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett discusses the details of an armed home invasion and fire in Meridian that left three people dead on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

West Ada

DNA tests reveal suspect in fatal home invasion, fire was Nampa man

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

October 23, 2017 10:18 AM

The identity of a gun-wielding man in a Sept. 28 home invasion and fire at a house near Meridian — which left three people dead — has been a mystery while DNA tests were done to identify a man’s body found at the scene.

That body has been identified as 35-year-old Pavel Florea, the Ada County coroner said in a release Monday. The case remains under investigation, and Florea’s cause and manner of death were not released.

Killed in the fire was 84-year-old Carmen Abbott. Her death, caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, was ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Abbott had been staying with her son, 55-year-old Scott McAlister. He also died as a result of the home invasion and fire, hours after he was transported to the University of Utah Burn Center, their family told the Statesman. His wife, Lily, was the sole survivor.

Sheriff Stephen Barlett said deputies who responded to a report of a prowler at the house fired at the armed man, who was banging on the front door of the house before gaining entry.

Within about 15 minutes, the house was on fire. Deputies helped Lily and Scott McAlister escape through a window.

More than $10,000, donated by 83 people, has been raised in a GoFundMe account for Lily McAlister that was set up online.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire 2:16

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire

Pause
New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care 2:15

New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Mattison's leap, Cozart's pledge and other quotable player moments after Wyoming 18:16

Mattison's leap, Cozart's pledge and other quotable player moments after Wyoming

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site 1:00

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 0:57

Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing

Coin toss decides 5A SIC Pod B football championship 0:31

Coin toss decides 5A SIC Pod B football championship

  • Firefighters cut into Meridian commercial building during fire investigation

    Fire crews were sent to an incident at this building, in a commercial plaza along the 3500 block of East Overland Road, late on the morning of June 5, 2017.

Firefighters cut into Meridian commercial building during fire investigation

View More Video