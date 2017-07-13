Predawn hay fire lights up Kuna sky; firefighters offer tips to avoid such blazes

No structures were threatened in the “very large haystack fire” off Kuna Cave Road, but the hay was destroyed.
A firetruck and water tender responded to the blaze, which was reported around 1:30 a.m., an Ada County dispatch supervisor said. The fire was so large firefighters could not immediately attack it, then moved in as it became more manageable, the Kuna Rural Fire Department reports. No damage beyond the hay was reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene in the 3200 block of Kuna Cave Road shortly before 3 a.m., the dispatcher said.
With high temperatures in the Treasure Valley, the Kuna Rural Fire Department urges farm owners and dairies to make sure hay is stacked in small sections, providing fire breaks, to minimize losses and make any fires easier to contain. Haystacks should be well away from structures and farm equipment, the fire department advised.
