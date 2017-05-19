West Ada

May 19, 2017 1:02 PM

Car pulls out of driveway in Eagle, hits woman walking on sidewalk

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries that apparently are not life-threatening, an Ada County Sheriff’s spokesman said.

The car-pedestrian crash was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Old State Street about 100 feet west of Eagle Road, the sheriff’s office reports.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk along State when the vehicle pulled out of a driveway and hit her, ACSO reports. No further information was immediately available about what happened, the woman’s injuries, or whether the driver was cited.

