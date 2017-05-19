Eagle firefighters responded to a report of a person who was trapped in a small canal.
May 19, 2017 11:42 AM

Man OK after falling into canal while checking flood gate near Eagle Island State Park

By Kristin Rodine

and Katy Moeller

Another man was able to pull the victim out of the fast-moving water before emergency workers arrived, an Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman reports.

Paramedics checked the man out, but he appears to be OK, the spokesman said.

The man was checking a flood gate near the Hatchery/Trout roads intersection about 11:10 a.m. when he fell into the water and was rescued by a man who was with him, ACSO reports.

“By the time we got on scene, he was able to get out of the water,” an Ada County dispatcher said.

