Firefighters help sandbag Eagle mobile home park inundated with inches of water

Eagle firefighters and Ada County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday were helping residents of an Eagle mobile home park sandbag the area to protect from rising floodwaters, according to Ada County dispatchers and Eagle Fire Department Chief Rusty Coffelt.
Coffelt said firefighters were specifically sandbagging around the pumphouse at the Riviera Estates Mobile Home Park near Linder Road and Eagle Island State Park. The pumphouse provides potable water to the park’s residents.
Officials, who have been on the scene since about 11 a.m., said they weren’t entirely sure where the additional water was coming from. Coffelt estimated the flooding at about 10 inches in the deepest spots, and said it could be the result of an overflowing irrigation canal south of the park.
Coffelt said he’s “not advising or anticipating the need to do an evacuation.”
“These mobile homes are built up higher, so they can take a lot of water,” Coffelt said.
Comments