Meridian’s ‘Paws in Park’ dog fair will have food, music and free dog licenses

If you live in Meridian and haven’t yet licensed your dog, the city has a deal for you: Free licensing this Saturday, May 20.
That’s just one of the big attractions for the city’s first annual dog fair, “Paws in the Park.” It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Storey Bark Park, 430 E. Watertower Lane. Storey Bark Park opened in August of 2015.
Admission to the dog fair is free. It’s open to the public, even if you don’t live in Meridian.
Other advertised attractions: $10 dog nail trims, dog-related exhibits and services, prizes and giveaways, Dutch Bros, and the Rusty Dog Food Truck.
Don’t have a dog but want one? Adoptable dogs will be available at this pup party.
The event aims to raise public awareness of the need to license dogs that are 6 months old or older. About 2,200 dogs in the city have been licensed — just 8 to 10 percent of all dogs believed to be living in the city.
“[Licensing] ensures that dogs can be reunited with their owners in a timely manner if they are found loose,” said C. Jay Coles, Meridian City Clerk, in a press release Monday.
The cost of a dog license is $21 for unaltered dogs, $16 for altered dogs. City records show the most popular dog names for those that have been licensed are: Bella, Sadie and Charlie.
Meridian dog owners who want to get that free dog license will need to bring veterinarian or other proof that the dog has been spayed or neutered.
If a dog is caught in Meridian without a license, its owner can be cited for failure to license the dog. First violation is an infraction with $25 fine, second violation is an infration with $50 fine and a third violation is a misdemeanor with a potential maximum $300 fine and 90-day jail sentence.
Dogs impounded at the Idaho Humane Society can be recovered with payment of $10 fee and any veterinary costs incurred.
