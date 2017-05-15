Meridian’s ‘Paws in Park’ dog fair will have food, music and free dog licenses

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 At Storey Bark Park in Meridian, your pups can have a doggone good time Pause 1:56 Mother's Day has special meaning for mom with cancer 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 0:31 Watch jet boaters take on serious rapids on this Idaho river 3:01 Meridian Mayor talks about finding a balance between 'rooftops and jobs' 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 9:02 Idahoans share art, stories of mental health 1:34 What is the lens through which you see the world? 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The city of Meridian is offering free registration for dogs at Storey Bark Park on Saturday, May 20. There are plenty of dog-related exhibits, and your dogs can play in this enclosed dog park, too. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com