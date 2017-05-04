West Ada

May 04, 2017 11:25 AM

Kuna man dies after car crashes into power pole along Swan Falls Road

By Kristin Rodine

The 22-year-old died at the scene after he apparently lost control of his car and it smashed into a power pole near the intersection of Swan Falls and Kuna Mora late Wednesday night, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The crash was reported just after 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Swan Falls and Kuna Mora roads.

The car was on fire when Kuna officers arrived, but they were able to pull the driver out before the car was engulfed in flames, ACSO reported Thursday morning. The driver was the only person in the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Officers are still trying to determine what caused the man to lose control of the car.

