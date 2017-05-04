West Ada

May 04, 2017 10:48 AM

Traffic alert: Section of Ustick in Meridian back open after gas main break

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

Ustick Road between Meridian Road and Venable has reopened after a gas main break, the Ada County Highway District reports.

The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, Ada County dispatch reports.

ACHD tweeted about the break around 10:25, saying it happened at Northwest 3rd Street off Ustick and emergency responders were en route. No further information was immediately available.

No injuries or other related incidents were reported, a dispatch supervisor said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet Mountain View High's singing janitor

Meet Mountain View High's singing janitor 2:50

Meet Mountain View High's singing janitor
Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer 0:32

Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer
Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh 3:03

Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos