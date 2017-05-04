Traffic alert: Section of Ustick in Meridian back open after gas main break

Ustick Road between Meridian Road and Venable has reopened after a gas main break, the Ada County Highway District reports.
The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, Ada County dispatch reports.
ACHD tweeted about the break around 10:25, saying it happened at Northwest 3rd Street off Ustick and emergency responders were en route. No further information was immediately available.
No injuries or other related incidents were reported, a dispatch supervisor said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
Comments