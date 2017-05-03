West Ada

May 03, 2017 4:56 AM

Early morning fire damages Kuna home; residents get out safe

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

The cause of the fire in the 6200 block of East King Road is under investigation as fire crews finish up at the site, Kuna Assistant Fire Chief Terry Gammel said about 7:30 a.m.

Residents evacuated the house safely and called 911 at 4:12 a.m., Gammel said. Smoke billowed from the home and flames were visible through the roof.

It took firefighters about a half hour to knock the two-alarm fire down and get it under control, Gammel said. Crews from Meridian and Boise assisted the Kuna Rural Fire Department.

No information was immediately available about where in the house the fire started, or what sparked it.

