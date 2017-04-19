Striking Eagle home addition draws long glances, concern from city

Kittric “Kit” Guest, his wife and two daughters live in a small one-story house just one block north of Old State Street in Downtown Eagle.
Their mid-1950s house offers just 720 square feet of living space — so it’s no surprise that they were looking to expand.
To some, the new addition on that house is the construction version of the tail wagging the dog: The 16-foot wide, three-story high, 1,248-square-foot structure at the front edge of the property looms large along the street.
The estimated value of the improvement: $138,282, according to the residential addition permit.
Because the new structure will be connected to his house, Guest was able to get it permitted as an addition, rather than as new construction, or a new house — which would have required more city review and possibly requirements.
“I’ve been getting a lot of support around the area but I’m sure some people don’t like it. It’s not for everybody,” said Guest, a civil engineer who is building the addition himself. He hopes to the finish the interior this summer.
Eagle Zoning Administrator Bill Vaughan said he’s heard from a few people who don’t like the skinny building’s aesthetics, including its unusual color scheme (off-white and gray-green, with fireweed red trim) and tiny windows. It matches the garage that Guest built behind the house.
“People don’t often call in to tell us what they like,” Vaughan noted.
Vaughan’s main concern is that Guest has told the Statesman and a local TV station that his plan is to tear down the original house — which Vaughan believes is a clear indication that Guest’s intention all along was to build a new house on the property, not an addition.
“It’s a purposeful circumvention of the conditional use permit process,” Vaughan said. “He has a right to do an addition. Those rights change when he said that he never intended this to be an addition.”
The city is looking into the matter, he said.
Guest said he feels he was straight-forward with the city about his plans. He came up with the idea for building a skinny rowhouse-style addition after looking at Eagle’s Comprehensive Plan for that part of the city. It envisions townhomes with limited setbacks along that street, he said.
“If we get a few more in, it will get a lot nicer,” he said of the building, which stands out even on a street with tall trees. “With some future building, it will fit right in.”
Jesse Fuentes, an electrician who rents a house on Idaho Street, said he’s not losing any sleep over the tall skinny addition.
“The colors he chose aren’t exactly the best colors,” said Fuentes, who thinks the addition also might have looked better on the backside of the house instead of the front. “You’ve just got to do something a little more tasteful, in my opinion. Something that’s not going to be an eyesore.”
Mark Butler, a former Eagle city councilman, has been a vocal critic of the Guest’s home improvement project. He sold off a redevelopment property next door because he was so unhappy with it.
“Skinny and tall is not the problem. The downtown area encourages rowhousing,” Butler said.
He said the overall aesthetics of the building, which he describes as “three shoeboxes sitting on top of one another,” could have been vastly improved by an architectural review committee. Also, the city might have required new house construction to include sidewalks, curbs, gutters, lights and/or trees.
Guest is unfazed by all the attention. His daughters, 6 and 7, are excited to have more space.
“They’re looking forward to having their own rooms,” he said.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
