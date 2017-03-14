Roadwork: Meridian Road north of Ustick Road closed March 17 - 20

Meridian Road north of Ustick Road will be closed for three days while crews replace utilities and pipes under the road.
During the closure from Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 20:
▪ All businesses and homes will be accessible.
▪ Settlers Park will remain open. Travelers will need to use McMillan Road to access the east parking lot from Merdian Road.
▪ Ustick Road will remain open at the intersection with lane restrictions and flaggers.
▪ Drivers will be detoured around the closure via Linder, Locust Grove and McMillan roads.
The pipe and utility work needs to be completed before crews can widen the intersection as part of the Ustick Road improvement project.
ACHD is widening Ustick to five lanes with sidewalks and bike lanes from Linder to Locust Grove roads.
The Ustick and Meridian roads intersection is being widened to add dual left-turn, right-turn and additional travel lanes.
Construction should be completed this fall.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
