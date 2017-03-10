Rollover crash on State near Eagle restricts early morning traffic; injury reported

At least one person was injured in a one-car rollover that restricted traffic on West State Street just east of Eagle early Friday morning.
The crash was reported at 5:09 a.m., and investigation was still ongoing about 6:45 a.m., but traffic restrictions had eased, an Ada County dispatcher said. An hour earlier, Eagle Fire Department tweeted that westbound State was restricted at Arney Lane while emergency crews worked at the scene.
An ambulance took at least one person to a local hospital, the dispatcher said, but details of what happened and who was injured were not immediately available. Boise police are investigating.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
