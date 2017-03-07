Fire engulfs barn off West Kuna Road Tuesday morning

The blaze was reported at 7:27 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Kuna Road, an Ada County dispatcher said, and the Kuna Fire Department responded.
Arriving firefighters said the barn was fully involved, according to scanner chatter. Dispatchers received several reports of the fire, which sent black smoke into the air. No other structures were reported as endangered, but some small spot fires around the barn were reported. No further information on the fire was immediately available.
This is a breaking news report, so check back for more information as it becomes available.
