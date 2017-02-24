Meridian student is in the running to get her doodle on Google

Artwork by a Mountain View High School senior could soon greet Google users worldwide: She’s been selected as a state winner in the search engine’s ninth annual Doodle 4 Google competition, according to a Friday news release.
Alejandra Michelle Dahlmeir Santiago’s doodle submission represents Idaho in the 10th- through 12th-grade category, which Google opened for online voting Friday.
Mountain View will celebrate Santiago’s achievement Monday during a 10 a.m. assembly at the school, 2000 S. Millenium Way, Meridian.
Google has 53 state and territory winners in its ninth annual Doodle 4 Google competition, a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to redesign the Google logo inspired by the theme “What I see for the future...”
Santiago’s doodle, “Humankind’s Next Great Leap...Mars,” has an interplanetary travel theme.
Online voting continues through March 6, and vote tallies will determine five national finalists, one in each grade group. Google will announce the finalists, and the national winner, on March 31. The winner’s doodle will go live on Google.com that day.
The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and the student’s school will receive a $50,000 Google for Education grant toward a computer lab or technology program.
