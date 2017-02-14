West Ada

One or more children reported hurt in car-pedestrian crash near Meridian charter school

By Kristin Rodine

The accident was reported around 7 a.m. near Compass Public Charter School, 2511 W. Cherry Lane, and Cherry Lane is closed in that area.

Meridian police and paramedics responded to the accident, initially reported as involving two children on Cherry Lane near Ten Mile.

Cherry Lane is closed in both directions between Ten Mile and Linder roads, according to Ada County Highway District traffic cameras.

No information was immediately available about who was hurt, or how badly, an Ada County dispatcher said.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for more details as they become available.

