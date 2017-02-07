Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd to give State of the City address Wednesday

The city of Meridian's five strategic focuses will be a theme of Mayor Tammy de Weerd's State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release announcing the event.
Those five focus areas are strategic growth; economic vibrancy; responsive government; safe, healthy and secure; and arts, culture and recreation.
De Weerd will highlight job and business growth the city experienced in 2016, according to the announcement.
The speech is scheduled to take place at 3:59 p.m. at Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St. Taste of Meridian Reception, featuring nine local restaurants, is scheduled to take place immediately after de Weerd's address.
Admission to de Weerd's speech is free. Taste of Meridian Reception tickets are $10.
For more information, including a way to watch a live stream of de Weerd's address or to buy tickets, visit www.meridiancity.org/sotc.
