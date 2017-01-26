West Ada

January 26, 2017 5:13 PM

Kuna man accused of porn possession

By Katy Moeller

Robert James Pratt has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

The 29-year-old Kuna man was booked into the Ada County Jail on Wednesday. He’s being held at the jail on $250,000 bond.

Pratt was investigated by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Pratt’s next court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Ada County Courthouse.

Anyone with information about child exploitation is asked to contact local police, 377-6790, the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

