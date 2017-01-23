Traffic alert: Three minor crashes on eastbound I-84 near Ten Mile Road

“No major injuries” were reported in the crashes, which left vehicles on both shoulders of the road in that area between Meridian and Nampa after 6 a.m. Monday, an Idaho State Police dispatcher said.
Emergency agencies initially reported the left lane was closed, but by 6:50 a.m. the dispatcher said the area was seeing “normal commuter traffic.”
It is unclear whether the three crashes, all on the same stretch of Ten Mile, are connected and no details about the causes were immediately available.
