Condition improving for Meridian boy struck while buried in the snow

Visibility at a Meridian construction site where a 13-year-old boy was run over Friday afternoon after he buried himself in snow was so bad it was tough to make out much of anything, a site worker said Tuesday.
“I couldn’t tell the flower beds from the road,” said Leroy Anderson, who works for Phoenix Fire Protection, a subcontractor on the project..
About 3 inches of snow fell Friday afternoon, added to about an inch and a half earlier in the day, according to the National Weather Service.
The boy was playing with other children just south of the entrance to the Paramount Subdivision, off Chinden Boulevard on Fox Run Way.
The child was partially buried in the newly fallen snow on an access road leading to the construction site. A worker drove through the construction site for a final check before heading home for the long Christmas weekend. He drove his pickup over the boy, who suffered a serious head injury, authorities said.
The boy, who lives in the subdivision, was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where surgery was performed Friday evening. The boy’s condition had improved and he was listed in stable condition on Tuesday, said Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea of the Meridian Police Department.
An 84-unit senior living complex is being constructed at the site. Engineered Structures Inc. is the general contractor. A site manager referred questions to ESI’s general counsel, who did not return a call for comment.
The worker who struck the boy took Tuesday off and was not present at the site.
Anderson, who found out about the accident reading about it in the Idaho Statesman on Saturday, said he left the site about an hour earlier. The incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“It was a terrible accident,” said Anderson, who said a construction zone is no place to play. “Safety is always No. 1 at a construction site.”
The incident continues to be investigated by the Meridian Police Department.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
