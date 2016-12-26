Twice in one week, Eagle firefighters rescue pets from icy pond

For the second time in a week, Eagle Fire Department has come to the rescue of a dog in an icy pond, saving one pup on Monday morning, according to a tweet from the department.
Eagle Firefighters along with @AdaCoSheriff rescue a dog from a pond near Hill Rd. Fantastic work E42 and T41. pic.twitter.com/JUuUuHlgYB— Eagle Fire Dept (@Eaglefire_Dept) December 26, 2016
EFD spokesman Rob Shoplock said an off-duty Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the dog go into the pond at Optimist Field near Hill Road and Idaho 55. The deputy called Eagle Fire Department, which has a station just down the road.
Shoplock said firefighters grabbed an ice rescue suit and took off to help the canine. He said the dog, which he thinks was a labradoodle, showed no obvious signs of injury and walked away from the scene with its owners.
“The owners were out walking their dogs,” he said. “And they didn’t attempt to go out on the ice — thank god!”
What drew the dog out there in the first place? The ACSO deputy said the dog appeared to be chasing birds, Shoplock said — the same as the two dogs that fell through ice earier in the week.
Shoplock said it’s not unusual for the department to respond to several icy pond rescues per year involving pets, but the recent spate and some upsetting losses has the firefighters “bummed.” On Dec. 21, the department responded to a pond rescue for two dogs. One of them didn’t make it. Earlier this week, Shoplock said, they also rescued some kittens from a storm drain. Those animals died, as well.
“It was nice to have this turn out well,” he said.
Shoplock urged people to call 911 if they see a person or pet that has fallen into an icy pond rather than attempting the rescue themselves.
“We would rather us be the ones to go out into the water,” he said.
