Eagle firefighters rescue two dogs from icy pond but one canine dies

Rescuers performed CPR on the unresponsive dog but could not revive him, the Eagle Fire Department reported via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
The other dog survived. Fire and rescue workers went into the frigid water to retrieve both dogs, the fire department reports. Scanner chatter during the incident indicated one of the ice-trapped dogs had gone below the surface of the pond.
Firefighters responded to the call about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that dogs had fallen through ice at a pond behind a house on Shearwater Lane near Heron Point Lane, an Ada County dispatcher said.
