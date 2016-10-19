How Kuna's Elijah Minnick survived mysterious illness

Eagle Fun Days’ Wet and Wild Parade was twice as big as last year and the crowd — “Best turnout ever,” said Mike Ensch, of Outdoor Event Group who produced the event. The Beach Boys-themed parade featured a record 55 floats, more than half of which were in the “wet” section of the parade. Seasoned spectators came armed with squirt guns and tubs of water for refills as well as hoses, expecting to both give as well as receive. Saturday, July 9, 2016 in Eagle, Idaho.
Meridian Police Officer David Gomez has become an Internet sensation since body camera video of his handling of two vicious dogs last summer became public. Edith Williams, an Idaho woman who promotes police officer training in nonlethal methods of dealing with dogs, obtained the body camera footage and shared it online in early June.